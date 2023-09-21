Thursday, September 21, 2023 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has done it again and Kenyans are not happy.

This is after she flew first class all the way to New York together with a delegation just to invite American televangelist Benny Hinn to Kenya for a nationwide crusade that will be fully funded by the government of President William Ruto.

Speaking during a church service, Hinn announced that Rachel had extended a government-sponsored trip invitation.

“Something amazing happened, the First Lady of Kenya flew from Nairobi to New York, just for one reason to ask me to come back to Nairobi for a national government-sponsored crusade,” the pastor revealed.

The government will foot all the costs for the nationwide crusade whose date will be communicated later.

According to Hinn, the offer was unexpected, especially from the First Lady.

“We haven’t had that in a long time for a First Lady of a nation to come and say we want to have a nation-sponsored crusade. The last time such happened it was in Papua,” he added.

The televangelist added that a second crusade will also be organised in Uganda but did not disclose more details on the two events.

However, the news was not well-received by Kenyans who questioned why the First Lady had to fly all the way to the US using public funds when the matter could have been communicated via Zoom or email.

Others complained that the country was dealing with far more pressing issues and that the funds could be channelled to more constructive uses.

“Is there a national religion that justifies Mama Rachel Ruto to announce a state-funded crusade?” one questioned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST