Monday, September 4, 2023 – Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, has surprised Meru County residents after she named a road after her husband Murega Baichu.

Mwangaza took to social media on Saturday to share photos of the road under rehabilitation, calling it Murega Baichu Road.

The road connects Kirung’a to Muthalankari area.

“Murega Baichu Rd. Hakuna boiling tena,” Mwangaza captioned the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST understands the road leads to her father-in-law’s compound, perhaps the reason she named it after her husband.

Rehabilitation of the road which is in Nyaki West Ward, Imenti North Constituency, started a week ago.

The county boss has in the past not shied away from giving special recognition to her husband.

As a result, she has been accused of nepotism, leading to an attempted impeachment that she survived in December 2022.

In August 2023, a petitioner, Thuranira Selesion Mutuma, raised grave accusations against the governor, accusing her of diverting public funds through suspicious payments to relatives and close aides.

The Kenyan DAILY POST