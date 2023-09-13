Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – The Supreme Court has moved to assert its authority by allowing gays and lesbians to associate freely against the wishes of many Kenyans.

This is after it dismissed Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Opondo Kaluma’s case in which he had asked the apex court to review its decision on the definition of sex.

Kaluma was challenging the Supreme Court ruling and the manner in which the highest court in the land had characterized the term sex in the LGBTQ case.

The Supreme Court held that Sections 162,163 and 165 of the Penal Code and the provisions of Article 24 of the Constitution do not convey the intention to limit the freedom of association of LGBTQ persons merely due to their sexual orientation.

In his application before the Supreme Court, dated March 9, 2023, Kaluma asked the Judges to stay the orders that had compelled the NGO Coordination Board to register members of the LGBTQ community.

Kaluma also asked the Judges to review and set aside the judgment of February 24, 2023, where in paragraph 79 the Court found and decreed that the use of the word sex under Article 27(4) of the Constitution ‘refers also to sexual orientation of any gender, whether heterosexual, lesbian, gay, intersex or otherwise.

However, while dismissing Kaluma’s appeal, the Supreme Court established that homosexuals have the right not to be discriminated against directly or indirectly.

The Court went further and noted that Kaluma, a vocal critic of the LGBTQ community, did violate the rights of the gay community.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Homa Bay Town MP to bear the costs of the appeal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST