Friday, September 15, 2023 – Kenyans are up in arms against First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto after she organized a lavish dinner to celebrate President William Ruto’s one year in office as the majority are facing real hardship under the Kenya Kwanza regime.

The dinner was held in Uhuru Gardens and was attended by senior government officials including Governor Johnson Sakaja, CS Soipan Tuya, several MPs, and other senior government officials among others.

“We gathered tonight at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi to give thanks for the blessings the Lord has bestowed on us in this first year of this administration. The last year has been challenging, but God has watched over us,” Mama Rachel said.

“We are most grateful to the Most High God for what He has done; it is indeed marvellous in our eyes. As a people, we choose to be counted with the one ‘leper’ who came back to Jesus to say thank you. (Luke 17:15) We are grateful to God!”

Mama Rachel further urged the elected leaders to go back to the grassroots and serve the people of Kenya.

While the event was marked to reflect and celebrate a year in office, a section of Kenyans took issue with it, claiming it is a waste of public resources.

Others termed it as a misplaced priority since Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living due to increased fuel prices, and housing levy among other things which have been brought about by none other than her husband.

