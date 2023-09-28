Thursday, September 28, 2023 – An unidentified man was filmed unleashing terror on his girlfriend at Tsavo Skywalk along Ngong Road.

In the amateur video shared on social media, the ruthless young man is seen confronting his hapless girlfriend and slapping her multiple times.

She pleads for mercy and tries to calm him down by calling him ‘babe’ but her pleas fall on deaf ears.

He continues assaulting her and tells her their relationship is over.

‘’ I am done. Leave here and go,’’ he says.

Although it is not clear what led to the altercation, word has it that he caught her cheating.

It is alleged that she was cheating on him with the man who appears in the video calmly seated as he assaults her.

The video of the altercation has spread widely on social media, with many people calling for the arrest of the violent man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.