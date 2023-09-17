Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Another young couple has been filmed having sex in a public swimming pool.
They stealthily exchanged fluids without attracting the attention of other people who had gathered at the swimming pool.
However, a hawk-eyed lady took note of what they were secretly doing and recorded a video.
The lady was heard in the video cursing the randy couple as she recorded the video.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>