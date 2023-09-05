Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Ukraine has claimed that one of Russia’s kamikaze drones struck the territory of NATO and EU member Romania.

NATO has a collective defence commitment under which the alliance considers an attack on one ally to be an attack on all allies.

‘According to Ukraine’s state border guard service, last night, during a massive Russian attack near the port of Izmail, Russian Shakheds fell and detonated on the territory of Romania,’ Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

‘This is yet another confirmation that Russia’s missile terror poses a huge threat not only to Ukraine’s security, but also to the security of neighbouring countries, including Nato member states.’

Nikolenko published a photo showing the flames of an explosion on the opposite bank of the Danube River.

It is the dividing line between Ukraine’s Odesa region and Romanian territory, and the distance between the two shores is only a few hundred meters in some areas.

The Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak said the incident showed the urgent need to increase supplies of modern air defence and long-range weapons to deprive Russia of the ability to launch drones and missiles.

Yermak wrote on Telegram;

‘Additional weapons and long-range missiles for Ukraine – to speed up the de-occupation of our territories.

‘Russia must be defeated on the battlefield.’

If Ukraine’s account of what happened is indeed true, it could represent a major turn in Russia’s 18-month-old war in Ukraine if Romania decides to trigger its ‘an attack on one ally to be an attack on all allies’ mutual Defence treaty.