Monday, September 11, 2023 – The United Kingdom has vowed to ban killer XL bully dogs after the latest horror attack on a girl, 11.

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman on Sunday, September 10, branded XL bully dogs “a clear and lethal danger” as she moved to outlaw them, disclosing that bully dogs have been linked to nine deaths, including three children, since 2021.

“They are terrorising our communities and pose a particular threat to children. It must end.” she said

Braverman also tweeted: “The American XL bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children. We can’t go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them.”

She told The Sun: “Myself and the Policing Minister Chris Philp have commissioned urgent advice on options to enhance public safety, and ban their breeding and sale.”

American Bullys, including the XL breed, have been responsible for 73 percent of dog-related deaths in the UK since 2022 but make up a tiny percentage of the total canine population.

Disturbing footage posted to social media on Saturday, September 9, showed an XL bully mauling the girl before savaging a man in Bordesley Green, Birmingham.

The horrifying clip, later shared by the Home Secretary online alongside her plea to remove the dogs, shows the dog savagely biting the girl’s arm.

West Midlands Police said: “An 11-year-old girl was bitten as she ran past the dog as it was being walked by its owner.

“Two men intervened but were bitten and left with injuries to their shoulders and arms. They were taken to hospital.

“The dog was initially taken to a local vet to be checked over before being taken into secure kennels.

“The owner of the dog has been spoken to by officers.”