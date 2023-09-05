Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – The British High Commission in Nairobi will fund climate resilience projects worth Ksh9 billion during the Africa Climate Summit which President William Ruto has hosted.

UK announced the funding even as Andrew Mitchell, the Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) attended the first Africa Climate Change Summit being held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

In a statement, the embassy said that the projects will focus on mobilising finance for climate action that will help people manage the impact of climate change across Africa.

The package includes Ksh6.26 billion for new projects in 15 African Countries to help women, marginalised communities and more than 400,000 farmers to be able to fight effect of climate change under various charity organisations programmes.

According to the embassy, 7 new climate finance projects will also be launched at the Summit.

The investments worth Ksh2.7 billion (£15 million) from UK-backed FSD Africa Investments will mobilise capital from private sources, allowing small-scale businesses to access finance, create innovative products and deliver inclusive tech solutions such as turning desert into land for farming.

The British government avers that the projects will improve access to basic services including renewable energy and healthcare for over 500,000 people and generate 3,400 jobs while providing cheaper and reliable power to households.

Minister Mitchelle will also visit the Nairobi Railway City, whose regeneration is being funded by the UK government to the tune of Ksh11.5 billion.

The UK government also revealed that part of the six climate investment projects by the United Kingdom fast-tracked by President Ruto and UK Prime Minister Sunak include an installation of the Menengai Geothermal Power plant that will grant Kenyans access to green and affordable energy.

The installation, which has already commenced with the groundbreaking, is set to produce 35MW of clean and affordable electricity for Kenyans.

The Minister also reiterated the United Kingdom’s dedication to delivering a Ksh 2.1 trillion international climate finance package over five years and implementing reforms in the global financial system to access additional funds for addressing climate change.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.