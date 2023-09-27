Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – One of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s confidantes has said President William Ruto is sacrificing Kenyan police officers by sending them to war-torn Haiti.

President William Ruto has already accepted a deal with the United National Security Council where Kenya will send 1000 police officers to Haiti to deal with street gangs and restore peace in the Caribbean country.

Reacting to the move, Uhuru’s lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the Kenyan police officers who will be deployed to Haiti.

The lawyer said the criminal gangs currently operating in various parts of Haiti pose a significant threat, potentially possessing advanced weaponry that could pose serious challenges for the Kenyan officers.

“After SHAKAHOLA now Ruto has decided to SACRIFICE 1000 police officers in HAITI….our brothers and sisters will die fighting for IMPERIALISTS interests in foreign land……,” Ndegwa Njiru wrote on his X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST