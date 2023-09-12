Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has revived Raila Odinga’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the bipartisan talks.

Jubilee, led by Kioni, submitted a document raising issues that it wants to be addressed by the National Dialogue Committee.

During a public participation forum, the political outfit presented issues that almost mirror the provisions of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which was thrown out by the courts.

Top of the issues that the Jubilee Party wants addressed is the ‘One Man One Shilling’ call which President William Ruto has successfully managed to stop Mt Kenya politicians from advancing, due to the political headache that might arise, including protests from marginalized areas in Kenya which might lose out if the proposal is implemented.

Before the BBI was thrown out, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila strongly advocated for the proposal, saying it would enable every region in Kenya to get their fair share of the national cake.

The former ruling party has also asked for an electoral boundaries review which was also a proposal contained in the BBI final draft.

Under the boundaries review, the team stated that no constituency should be scrapped in subsequent border revision.

Jubilee is also fronting the creation of extra-constitutional offices as envisaged by the BBI.

Apart from mirroring BBI proposals, the party also requested the National Dialogue Committee to discuss the plight of marginalized groups and communities in the country.

The party has also called for an end to harassment of politicians with a contrary view by the government, arbitrary arrests and the trend where flimsy charges are being preferred against politicians.

