Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party may be going broke if the statement by its Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni is anything to go by.

This is after he went on his knees, begging Kenyans for donations to assist the party to fund its activities.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, Kioni said the efforts will be concentrated on the Mt Kenya region to help the former ruling party reclaim its former glory in the region.

Kioni added that the Kamwene Forum would also assist in addressing issues that Mount Kenya residents are facing.

This comes even as a faction of Jubilee which is being bankrolled by President William Ruto is also fighting for the control of the Jubilee Party.

At the same time, Kioni disputed speculation that Mt. Kenya leaders are planning to ditch Azimio and adopt the Kamwene Forum as their new preferred political vehicle.

Mount Kenya leaders in the Azimio camp have in the past convened meetings to discuss the region’s interests.

Politicians who have warmed up to the Kamwene strategy include; Kioni, Martha Karua (NARC-Kenya), former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, and Party of National Unity leader Peter Munya among others.

“Azimio is intact but we have a forum to articulate issues of Mount Kenya region. This government has alienated our needs and hence we need to advocate for our people’s interests,” he said.

“We will also be looking for well-wishers to help us in funding for activities in the region.”

