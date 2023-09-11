Monday, September 11, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin Kung’u Muigai has been brought in to settle the political differences between Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and elected politicians from the county as the political tiff continues to escalate.

Speaking to journalists, Muigai who is chairman of the Kikuyu Council of Elders, Kiama Kìa Ma, revealed that he had directed elders to bring the warring factions together.

He explained that he had caught wind of a plan by the MCAs to impeach the Governor and is now working towards thwarting it, saying such a move will derail service delivery in the county.

“I heard there was a conflict between the governor and MCAs. I have sent elders to go and sit with them as we do not want conflict in Kiambu,” Muigai told the press.

He exuded confidence that the elders would help Wamatangi and the MCAs solve their political differences amicably.

Muigai regretted the situation that Kiambu County finds itself in, every political cycle, warning that such leadership wrangles are the antithesis of what the leaders were elected to do.

The elders accepting the task before them revealed that their mission was to make sure that all elected leaders served their full five-year term.

This happened a day after Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa warned politicians and influential people against interfering with the MCAs’ mandate in oversighting the Governor and his administration.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Thang’wa specifically warned United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala against meddling in Kiambu County affairs.

Thang’wa noted that MCAs were well within their rights to call for an impeachment motion against the governor.

He also alleged that Wamatangi is at loggerheads with President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, over a raft of issues including his leadership style and relationship with UDA politicians.

