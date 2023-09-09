Saturday, September 9, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed how former President Uhuru Kenyatta threatened him for supporting William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

Itumbi, who spoke on Friday in an interview on TV47’s WabebeXP, alleged that Uhuru called him out for supporting the current head of state, William Ruto and threatened to ‘crush him’.

According to the journalist and Ruto’s confidant, the phone call in 2018 caught him off guard, further disturbing his peace and well-being.

Uhuru reportedly wanted him to stop associating with Ruto and cease visiting the DP’s residence in Karen and the Harambee Annex office.

Itumbi, who had just left a funeral in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, parked his car by the roadside to speak with Uhuru, who had just entered into a gentleman’s agreement with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga, in what is famously referred to as the handshake.

“He told me to let the phone remain on hold. I was still in Mwea, where I had parked the car for 10 minutes.

“He spoke again when I was in Pangani and told me he would crush me,” Itumbi claimed, adding that Uhuru sought clarification on why he supported Ruto rather than the government’s agenda.

Itumbi voiced his concerns and sought an explanation from the president on why he should not support Ruto.

“From the first time we spoke in Mwea, and the time we spoke in Pangani, his demeanour had changed,” Itumbi told Willis Raburu, TV47 journalist and WabebeXP host.

Upon arriving in Nairobi, the digital strategist allegedly headed straight into Ruto’s office to ascertain whether he had fallen out of favour with Uhuru.

Ruto, however, asserted that he was still in communication with Uhuru and deviated from further divulging any information that would have jeopardised his relationship with the head of state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.