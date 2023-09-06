Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – A popular United Democratic Alliance (UDA) senator is under sharp criticism for taking a selfie with Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi during the ongoing Africa Climate Summit at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Nyandarua County Senator Methu Muhia uploaded a photo on social media taking a selfie with the Mozambique strongman.

Methu, in a social media post, stated that he had an opportunity to tap into his very rich political experience and his belief in strong political parties.

“It was a great moment of diplomatic learning since we received him at the JKIA Presidential Pavilion, to his hotel to have breakfast with him, and drove with him to KICC for the African Climate Summit.”

“I have later seen him off and will pay him a visit in Maputo to deepen the relationship.”

From the pictures he shared, some Kenyans singled out the one where he had taken a selfie with President Filipe telling him that he was uncivilised since that is not the way to conduct himself in the presence of a Head of State.

Here is the selfie of Senator Methu with Mozambique President Felipe Nyusi.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.