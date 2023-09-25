Monday, September 25, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has dismissed remarks by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who equated Kenya Kwanza Alliance government to a company of shareholders.

While indirectly hitting out at Gachagua, South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro said the country belongs to everybody, including those who did not vote for President William Ruto.

The MP who spoke at a church service in Shinyalu constituency on Sunday said Kenyans only want to listen to issues around development and not divisive politics.

“Stop this shareholder issue. All Kenyans are in government and all of us want to be involved in development issues. Honeymoon is over, celebrations are over,” Osoro said.

The lawmaker further urged the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders to stop chest-thumping about Kenya Kwanza’s 2022 victory and instead concentrate on fulfilling the promises they made to Kenyans

“Let us stop chest thumping; tell the people the plans we have. For example, the teachers we have employed in a year,” Osoro stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.