Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – U.S. first lady, Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before President Joe Biden, who tested negative for the virus, is due to travel to a Group of 20 summit in India, the White House has said.

Biden’s 72-year-old wife, whose symptoms were described as mild, last had COVID in August 2022. The president aged 80, last tested positive in July 2022.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19,” Jill Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. “She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

Biden flew back alone from Delaware on Monday evening.

“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening,” the White House said. “The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

Biden’s official week-ahead schedule, says he will be traveling to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 summit and he is scheduled to fly to Hanoi on Sunday.

Biden is the oldest president to seek a second term, and his opponents say he is too old to be given another four years in the White House.