Monday, September 11, 2023 – Two students of a State College of Education have been scheduled to face a disciplinary panel over alleged immoral display during their graduation ceremony.

The affected students are Sulyman Tawakaltu and Mohammed AbdulSalam, both of the agricultural department.

In a viral photo, AbdulSalam was seen grabbing Tawakaltu’s breasts during the sign-out ceremony for final-year students of the college last week.

According to an internal memo on the incident, the college attributed its decision to “the display of immoral practice by two students of the institution.”

The college mandated the “Students’ Disciplinary Committee (SDC) to bring the two students to book to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Public Relations Officer of the college, Hajia Habitat Zubair, who confirmed the development to Daily Trust on Sunday, September 10, 2023, said;

“The school has commenced investigation into the matter but has not made any formal pronouncement on it.”