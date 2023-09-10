Sunday, September 10, 2023 – British TV personality, Maya Jama and rapper Stormzy are reportedly heading to couples’ therapy in a bid to rid themselves of their past tensions.

Last month, the couple reunited after nearly four years apart. The rapper’s mother’s pastor has offered the pair some tips for their relationship.

A source told the Mirror: ‘Stormzy and Maya have been encouraged to go to “couples’ therapy” to nip their past issues in the bud once and for all. He is very close to his mum Abigail’s pastor, and she made the recommendation.

‘They plan to use him in a similar role to Bishop T.D. Jakes in Oprah Winfrey’s life, who has guided her through the highs and lows of life with transformational thinking.’

They added: ‘Stormzy and Maya have never stopped loving each other and want to do all they can to protect their second shot at lifelong happiness. Stormzy has already told friends he’s ready to have kids as early as next year.’

Rapper Stormzy, 30, and television presenter Maya, 29, reunited last month in Greece after previously dating from 2015 to 2019.

It comes after it emerged Stormzy is reportedly already planning to propose to his girlfriend Maya Jama, after they sent fans into a frenzy by revealing they’ve rekindled their romance.

The grime star has reportedly told friends’ he’s ‘determined’ to show his commitment to the presenter after winning her back following their split in 2019.

Last week Maya and Stormzy ended months of speculation by confirming that they were well and truly back together after jetting to Greece for a romantic getaway.

A source told The Sun: ‘Stormzy knows how lucky he is to have gotten back, and he’s determined not to lose her again.’

‘He wants to make her his wifey for lifey. He’s telling his mates this is it for him now, he’s found the one.’