Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – A middle-aged Nairobi man is counting losses after his girlfriend stole his household items and vanished.

He left her washing clothes on Sunday to run some errands, only to find his house almost empty after returning home.

She made away with most of his household items and also stole foodstuffs.

“Tutaoa akina nani kama hawa ndio wasichana. Ameiba mpaka unga,” he was heard ranting as he recorded a video, which he later posted on his Tiktok account.

She only left him a charger, a pair of socks, and a few clothes

