Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Politicians who abandoned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for President William Ruto after the 2022 General Election have all the reasons to get worried if the statement by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is anything to go by.

This is after Kalonzo disclosed what the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), which comprises Azimio and Kenya Kwanza leaders, agreed on when the talks will begin.

In a statement yesterday, Kalonzo revealed that the committee has agreed on five key issues that will be prioritized in the bipartisan talks.

He noted that the committee agreed to prioritize electoral and justice-related matters, outstanding constitutional matters, and fidelity to political parties and coalitions, which is likely to spell doom for Jalang’o and other party hoppers who betrayed Baba.

Others are entrenching funds into the constitution and establishment and entrenchment of state officers.

“The NADCO this afternoon agreed on the order of priority that the issues tabled would be discussed:

“1. Electoral justice and related matters; 2. Outstanding Constitutional matters; 3. Fidelity to Political Parties / Coalitions, and law on multiparty democracy; 4. Entrenching funds into the Constitution; and, 5. Establishment and Entrenchment of State Offices,” Kalonzo tweeted.

This comes after the committee signed a framework policy that will guide the negotiations and provide for the time frame.

The committee is expected to table its report on the negotiations within sixty days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.