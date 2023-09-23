Sunday, September 24, 2023 – NFL star, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, has finally broken his silence on his rumoured romance with Taylor Swift, revealing that he has invited the pop superstar to come watch him play.

Kelce’s apparent fling with Swift has been the talk of town for some time.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show about his rumoured romance with Taylor Swift, he said: ‘It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got. ‘I think right now it’s like that old game at school, “Telephones”, where everyone is just whispering in each other’s ears and hearing some random stuff… no-one actually knows what’s going on.”

‘Especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce going on national television and telling both sides… he doesn’t know, it’s true, it’s this and that. He goes on Thursday Night Football and the first thing he brings up is “Catching Kelce”, and then not even a week later he’s telling everyone it’s 100 per cent true.

‘The guy is ridiculous, he can’t stay out of the fricking headlines. He was on the show yesterday saying everyone thinks he’s the Ian Rapoport of my dating relationships… everyone, please stop asking my brother about my love life.’

Kelce later revealed that he has been speaking to the pop star and has invited her to come watch him play.

‘It’s life, baby,’ he continued. ‘I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court. I said, “I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead, and see which one’s a little more lit.”

‘We’ll see what happens in the near future. Alright, nowwwww.’

Until Thursday afternoon, all of the news regarding the potential romance between two-time Super Bowl winner Kelce, 33, and pop sensation Swift, also 33, was either rumors spread in the media or by his brother Jason.

It was reported earlier this month that they had been ‘quietly hanging out,’ before his brother Jason Kelce admitted on the WIP Morning Show that he believed the news to be ‘100 percent true.’

‘I think things are going great and I think it’s 100 per cent true,’ the 35-year-old said.