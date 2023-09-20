Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Yesterday, September 19, 2023, between 4:30 PM and 6:00 PM, tragedy struck.

Jasmine, a radiant and innocent young girl, was on her way back from school when she was ruthlessly abducted by unknown individuals.

As the clock ticked and Jasmine didn’t return home at her usual time, her parents launched a frantic search, retracing her regular route. The entire community in Kasambara village, Gilgil sub-county, Nakuru county, united in a desperate effort to find her.

Tragically, at 7:00 PM, they discovered Jasmine’s lifeless body in a secluded spot along her path home. She had been abducted, rap3d, assaulted, and murdered.

Swiftly, at the scene of crime detectives and police were alerted, gathering vital details.

Her young body now rests in Gilgil hospital mortuary, awaiting tomorrow’s post-mortem examination. Jasmine, just a 12-year-old Grade 6 pupil, had her bright future brutally taken away.

Rest in peace, dear Jasmine. May our Lord grant you eternal peace and bring those responsible for this horrific act to justice.

By Simon Mwangi Muthiora.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.