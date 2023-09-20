Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has been forced to apologize to Kenyans over his arrogant remarks on the high fuel prices.

Kuria issued a sarcastic apology to all Kenyans for his comments criticizing citizens complaining about the increase in fuel prices.

In a statement, the Cabinet Secretary while aiming a sly dig at Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, said the apology has been necessitated by criticism from the legislator who asked President William Ruto to sack the minister for failing Kenyans and making insensitive comments.

“Dear Kenyans. On Friday 15th September I made some comments indicating that the price of fuel is likely to go up in the coming months owing to global dynamics,” Kuria said in the statement.

“I have since been advised by people like Dr. Boni Khalwale and his master that the statement was incorrect, insensitive and ARROGANT. I am made to now understand that the price will come down. I apologise profusely since to err is human,” he added.

This comes after the Cabinet Secretary attracted the wrath of Kenyans for dismissing those complaining about high fuel prices following the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA’s) move to review pump prices, saying the prices will keep increasing by Sh10 every month.

Kuria told the lamenting Kenyans to dig their own wells and drill for oil.

President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor David Ndii also came under heavy criticism for telling Kenyans not to expect fuel prices to come down anytime soon.

The economist further told Kenyans not to trust the government.

Following public backlash over the remarks made by the two, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in a statement reiterated that their opinions did not reflect the official government position or that of President William Ruto.

