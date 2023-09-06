Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Taxpayers will have to dig deeper into their pockets to sustain the bloated wage bill that has sharply risen under one year of President William Ruto’s leadership.

The government is projected to spend Ksh70.1 billion more on wages in the financial year 2023/2024, painting a concerning picture for taxpayers who are already grappling with heavy taxation.

In a report by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) released on Tuesday, wage payments in the country have steadily increased over the last four years.

“Wage payments in the public service grew by 4.8 per cent in FY 2021/2022, and are projected to grow further by 6.5 per cent to Ksh 1.1 trillion in FY 2022/2023,” read part of the statement.

In FY 2023/2024, the government is projected to spend Ksh1.171 trillion compared to Ksh1.1 trillion in the current financial year.

According to the data, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is set to take the largest share of Ksh395.85 billion, followed by the national government Ksh317.56 billion, county governments Ksh215.07 billion, extra-budgetary and social services Ksh183.99 billion, and state corporations Ksh55.03 billion.

The commission added that the total wage bill is projected to continue growing, but at a rate of 6.36 per cent in FY 2022/2023, and 6.37 per cent in FY 2023/2024.

“The wage bill to ordinary revenue ratio is projected to reduce to 43.54 per cent in FY 2022/2023 and 40.45 per cent in FY 2023/2024, while the wage bill to total revenue ratio is projected to reduce to 34.6 per cent in FY 2022/23 and 32.15 per cent in FY 2023/2024,” SRC stated.

The report also detailed the amount spent by the government between April and June financial year 2022/2023.

In the report, SRC revealed that the current regime has spent more than the previous regime regarding wage payment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



