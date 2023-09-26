Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MCAs from Nairobi County has vowed to stick with Governor Johnson Sakaja despite his differences with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The MCAs led by Korogocho Ward MCA Absalom Odhiambo aka Matach, spoke a day after Gachagua refused to greet Sakaja during the launch of Health Promoters’ kits at Uhuru Park on Monday.

Matach accused Gachagua of disrespecting the county chief when he refused to greet him in front of cameras.

“We were invited to that event but turned down the invite because of our political stand on some plans by the current regime. What Gachagua did for Sakaja is unacceptable and petty.

“Him refusing to extend his hand to greet the governor twice is disrespectful,” said Matach.

The MCA said that Gachagua was uneasy with Sakaja’s political rise and was using every opportunity to demean him.

“I want to tell Rigathi to stop being afraid of Sakaja.

“I also called out Nairobi MCAs who attended the event but said nothing about the incident that demeaned the county.

“As Azimio la Umoja and ODM in particular we will stand with Sakaja and want the DP to know that we will not entertain his pettiness against him.

“Your problem with Sakaja does not scare us. Keep your differences to yourself.

“Sakaja was elected and is serving as the current Nairobi governor and we will work with him,” Matach said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST