Monday, September 4, 2023 – A drunk Range Rover driver caused havoc on the road while driving from a nightclub where he indulged in alcohol all night long.

According to a Twitter user who witnessed the incident, the driver joined a busy road at high speed and crashed into a Toyota Raum that had a pregnant woman and kids.

He tried to speed off after crashing into the vehicle but was blocked by a boda rider.

He recklessly ran over the rider and fled to an unknown destination.

Watch the video.

