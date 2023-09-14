Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were spotted arriving at his Tribeca apartment, just minutes apart, after she attended the Michael Kors NYFW presentation on Tuesday, September 12.

The supermodel, 37, and legendary NFL star, 46, who were first romantically linked in late July, have been seen together on multiple occasions in Los Angeles and London over the past few weeks.

An eyewitness told DailyMail that the runway star ‘waited for nearly 10 minutes in a chauffeured SUV’ after the father-of-three entered his full-floor condo first.

Moments later, she made a ‘quick dash inside’ his building as they actively avoided being photographed together.

The Russian supermodel looked effortlessly cool in a cheetah-print maxi dress, Adidas sneakers, and her dark brown locks in a single braid. While, Brady rocked a baseball cap, black hoodie, matching sweatpants, and a pair of pristine white sneakers.

Last month, a source told DailyMail that ‘Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening’ and ‘he feels that they totally get each other’ and ‘finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about.’

‘He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids,’ the insider added. ‘He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well.’

Her ex Bradley Cooper is reportedly ‘bothered’ by her relationship with Tom and is terrified that the retired athlete might ‘take her heart away from him forever.’

Irina and Bradley, 48, first started dating in 2015, and they welcomed a daughter together, named Lea, in March 2017.

They were together for four years before splitting in 2019, but since they went their separate ways, there have been rumors that they were rekindling their love as they have been seen spending time together on numerous occasions.

A source said of Cooper: ‘To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie. He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her.

‘She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever.’

The source said that the actor was ‘conflicted’ because he had ‘dated other women’ since their breakup.

They added: ‘Tom is very capable of being a devoted husband and parent and husband. This is what gets to Bradley.’

Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, 43, who started dating the football star in 2007 and was with him for more than a decade before they confirmed they were divorcing in October 2022, is reportedly ‘unbothered’ by his romance with Irina because she had ‘moved on.’

‘Gisele is unbothered by Tom and Irina, or anyone that Tom dates, so long as they treat their kids with love,’ the insider said.

‘Tom and Gisele are divorced, and she’s moved on. So long as Tom plays an active role in his kids’ lives like he does and continues to be the wonderful father he is, Gisele is happy for him and whoever he chooses to fall in love with.’

Tom and Gisele share two children – Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13 – while he also has an older son, Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.