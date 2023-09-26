Tuesday, 26 September 2023 – Residents of Nyayo Estate in Embakasi were treated to a dramatic scene after a jilted woman confronted a female security guard and accused her of trying to wreck her marriage.

In the video taken by an eyewitness and shared on social media, the aggrieved woman is seen wrestling the hapless guard to the ground while accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

“ Do you know me. Unafanya ni kwangu?,” she is heard asking the guard.

She unleashes kicks and blows on the guard and tells her to remove her uniform and take over her matrimonial home.

The dramatic incident attracted the attention of the neighbours who just watched as the guard was being beaten up.

One of the men tried to intervene but the woman pushed him away and warned him to mind his own business.

Watch the video.

