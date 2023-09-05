Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has hit out at critics of his sentiments regarding climate change.

In a statement, the youthful lawmaker said those criticising him should try to vie for political office with their excellent mastery of English.

Salasya, never afraid of speaking his mind, said Kenyan politics remain local, adding he was not elected to discuss climate change.

“All those criticising me on Twitter on how I responded on #spm about #climatechange. Let them go with their English and vie for office to become MPs in their constituencies.

“Politics ni local. Wakwende na Kizungu Yao. I was not elected to talk about climate change, muskie,” Salasya said.

The Azimio la Umoja legislator was heavily criticised yesterday for allegedly poor understanding of climate change matters.

In the viral video, the MP was asked how he would help champion climate change, but he seemed not to understand the subject well as he fumbled to explain himself.

Kenyans took to social media to criticise the MP, saying that someone of his stature should know what the summit is about.

However, Salasya remained unbowed, telling those criticizing him to go to hell with their polished English, saying he would always speak his mind anyhow and in whatever language he deemed fit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST