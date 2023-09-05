Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – TikTok star, Mahek Bukhari will appeal against her life sentence for murdering her mother’s toyboy lover and his friend in a 100mph car chase in the UK.

The social media influencer, 24, was jailed for life, while her mother was handed a 26-year prison sentence, for ambushing and then murdering Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin in February last year.

Bukhari, her mother Ansreen, and two others – Rekan Karwan and Raees Jamal were all convicted of murder over the weekend. Three others were convicted of manslaughter.

If her appeal is not successful, Bukhari will spend the next 31 years and 8 months behind bars before she is eligible to be considered for parole for the ‘cold-blooded murder’.

It came after the breakdown of an affair between Ansreen and Mr. Hussain which saw him threaten to send a sex tape of her to her husband to expose their relationship.

Mr Hussain was killed in the fireball crash alongside his friend Mr Ijazuddin, both 21, after their Skoda was deliberately rammed off the A46 dual carriageway near Leicester by balaclava-wearing assailants in two pursuing cars on February 11 last year.

But Bukhari’s barrister, Christopher Millington KC, said she would be requesting leave to appeal against the conviction. The first step will be an application to a High Court judge.

If leave to appeal is granted, the case will go to the Court of Appeal. If that attempt is rejected she will be able to have a second go to get leave to appeal in front of a panel of judges.

At the sentencing hearing at Leicester Crown Court on Friday the barrister for another defendant, Natasha Akhtar, announced that his client was also going to appeal.

Bukhari was said to have taken part in the ambush after Mr. Hussain threatened to use sexually explicit material to expose a long-running affair he had been having with her mother, who was married.

The court was told Mr Ijazuddin’s Skoda Fabia ‘split in two’ and caught fire after hitting a tree at the Six Hills junction in the early hours of February 11 last year.

The victims had to be identified by their dental records.

During sentencing, the judge said that a chilling phone call played to the court, which was a recording of Mr Hussain’s desperate 999 call seconds before the crash, was one of the most harrowing pieces of evidence he had ever heard.

Bukhari showed no remorse during the trial and lied to police about the chase, as she was seen talking and laughing in court and even playing games while the jury was out.

After sentencing, she blew a kiss to her father and said ‘Call me’ as she was taken down.