Friday, September 15, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has told Kenyans to brace themselves for fuel hikes every month going forward.

According to the CS, fuel prices will increase by Ksh10 every month until February 2024.

The Cabinet Secretary revealed that the hike in fuel prices has been prompted by rising crude oil prices in the world.

This means that by February, the price of fuel per litre will be approximately Ksh260.

“Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Ksh10 every month till February,” Kuria said in a statement.

Kuria’s remarks come just a few hours after the EPRA announced the new fuel prices starting September 15, indicating increases of up to 33% per litre of fuel.

The sudden hike has left Kenyans reeling at a time when the country is grappling with a high cost of living.

The hike has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans who have called out President William Ruto on his campaign promises to lower the cost of living.

In response, David Ndii, the Chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisors, blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the fuel increase.

He attributed the fuel price increases to Uhuru’s insatiable appetite for borrowing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST