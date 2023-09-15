Friday, September 15, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has told Kenyans to brace themselves for fuel hikes every month going forward.
According to the CS, fuel prices will increase by Ksh10 every month until February 2024.
The Cabinet Secretary revealed that the hike in fuel prices has been prompted by rising crude oil prices in the world.
This means that by February, the price of fuel per litre will be approximately Ksh260.
“Global Crude Prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by Ksh10 every month till February,” Kuria said in a statement.
Kuria’s remarks come just a few hours after the EPRA announced the new fuel prices starting September 15, indicating increases of up to 33% per litre of fuel.
The sudden hike has left Kenyans reeling at a time when the country is grappling with a high cost of living.
The hike has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans who have called out President William Ruto on his campaign promises to lower the cost of living.
In response, David Ndii, the Chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisors, blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the fuel increase.
He attributed the fuel price increases to Uhuru’s insatiable appetite for borrowing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria what is coming to you start seeking asylum I wonder if this baboon Moses Kuria you ever went to school, your cursed to the core nothing important and incredibly comes to this baboo,pigs,Gorillas and prostitutes
Understanding is the first step to acceptance, and only with acceptance can there be recovery military must weak up and take over coup is the only and Zakayo Ruto and his regime has started opening doors for mass exodus and soon it will be hell, your pushing people on the wall I don’t see,If Zakayo Ruto and his regime will finish 3 years,wakenya mujipange and walk in the streets matching to state house, Kenya is going to the dogs everything has Become personal property for this idiots am sure what is coming to this leaders before they realise they will be all killed and CJ Martha koome is the root of all problems in Kenya why did she allow the government for tax inflation and LGBTQ you have done a serious mess and you will burn this country for luck of understanding, your educated but useless and hopeless
Akili yako Yote iko Kwa matako.