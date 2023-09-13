Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Tiaty Member of Parliament, William Kamket, has revealed how life has changed since he dumped Azimio One Kenya Alliance and joined President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Immediately after Ruto annihilated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in last year’s presidential election, Kamket was among the first group of MPs who dumped the Azimio coalition and joined the ruling party.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kamket said that since he enrolled himself in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the head of state, is always calling him every morning just to confirm if he is okay, saying that while still in Azimio, Raila never did this to him.

“Raila has never done this to me when I was still in Azimio, and when I came up with my own determination to join UDA, I found the background there to be relatively varied in relation to when I was still in Azimio because here the president is always calling me every morning to ensure if I woke up well,” Kamket said.

