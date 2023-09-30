Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Three Kenyans have moved to court seeking to stop the ongoing bipartisan talks initiated by President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The three, Issa Elanyi Chamao, Patrick Karani Ekirapa, and Paul Ngweywo Kirui filed a petition against the existence of the National Dialogue Committee chaired by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah

Through lawyer Peter Wanyama, the three want the court to stop all the proceedings by the committee, arguing that the bipartisan committee was exercising authority not delegated by the Constitution or statute.

The petitioners argued that the dialogue team cannot purport to deal with matters that can alter the 2010 Constitution.

“Article 256 of the Constitution provides that the Constitution can be amended through Parliamentary initiative.

“This clause reinforces the provision of Articles 1 (2) and 1 (3) of the Constitution that delegate sovereign power of the people to Parliament.

“The logical corollary is that Parliament cannot delegate this power to the National Dialogue Committee or any other person or entity,” reads the court documents.

The petitioners also stated that there was no public participation in establishing the committee, adding that the political elite dominated the dialogue process at Bomas of Kenya.

“There was no public participation to enable ordinary Kenyans to understand and fully participate in the process. This is also evidenced by the way the Committee has restrictively framed the issues of concern without allowing room for other issues from Kenyans,” the petitioners stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.