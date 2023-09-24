Sunday, September 24, 2023 – A motorist was hijacked by armed thugs in South Africa, and his Volkswagen Golf GTI stolen.
He reported the hijacking incident to the police and after the car was tracked, it was found dumped on a secluded road.
Most of the parts had been stripped including the engine.
See photos.
