Friday, September 15, 2023 – In most funerals, mourners are engulfed in sorrow as they pay their last respects to the departed soul.

It is common to see mourners in deep thought and others breaking down in tears as they bury their loved ones.

However, there is this burial ceremony in Ukambani where the mourners were filmed busy dancing and erupting into songs of joy.

One would confuse the burial with a wedding ceremony.

The ladies had even the audacity to display seductive dance moves.

An X user shared the video and wrote, “Yaani nowadays people no longer cry in funerals. Weuh! What really changed?”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.