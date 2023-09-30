Saturday, September 30, 2023 – City lawyer Raymond Nduga has been trending after he was filmed viciously attacking his girlfriend Dorris Tado at an entertainment joint along Ngong Road.

After the video went viral, their neighbours came up with more shocking revelations after revealing that he has been subjecting her to frequent beatings.

As the saga continues, Netizens have unearthed a past video of Raymond smoking bhang while relaxing in bed with Dorris.

In the video, you can clearly tell that she looks disturbed.

It is alleged that Raymond made Dorris quit her insurance job to focus on their relationship.

Just observe her body language in this video…

The Kenyan DAILY POST.