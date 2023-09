Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi was pictured goofing around with Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei.

The chemistry between the two has left netizens talking.

See the trending photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>