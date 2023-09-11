Monday, September 11, 2023 – Renowned Kenyan lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has shared his sentiments after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged the bipartisan talks team to stop discussing who won the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking on Sunday, Gachagua said the bipartisan team should drop the 2022 election audit from their talks because the Supreme Court declared President William Ruto as the winner of the election and opposition leader Raila Odinga as the loser of the election.

Gachagua further stated that no provision of the law allows anyone to audit the election in Kenya after the election.

Reacting to Gachagua’s sentiments, Miguna said the entire bipartisan talks should be disbanded and the money being used in the talks should be used to help millions of Kenyans who are unemployed and help in other important national matters.

“Millions of Kenyans want and deserve GAINFUL EMPLOYMENT, quality affordable housing, and universal healthcare.

“The hundreds of millions of shillings being wasted on bipartisan talks should be channeled to help alleviate poverty, unemployment, homelessness and child mortality,” Miguna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST