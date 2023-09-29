Friday, September 29, 2023 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has reacted after former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati and ex-commissioners Abdi Guliye, and Moya Bolu refused to appear before the National Delegate Committee (NDC).

NDC is chaired by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah and it is an initiative by President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to resolve the 2022 post-election dispute.

Chebukati and the two former commissioners said they would not appear before the committee because they did their constitutional duty during the August 9 Presidential election.

Reacting to Chebukati, Molu, and Guliye refusing to appear before the committee, Karua said they refused to appear because the ‘guilty are always afraid’.

Karua and her Azimio One Kenya leaders have been accusing Chebukati of rigging the election in favour of current President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.