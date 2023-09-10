Sunday, September 10, 2023– Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has spoken after former Prime Minister Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) expelled five lawmakers for ‘going to bed’ with President William Ruto.

On Tuesday, ODM‘s National Executive Council (NEC) expelled the five MPs who have vowed to sue the Orange party for expelling them.

The five are Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata) and Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

Speaking in Kisii county on Saturday where he had accompanied Raila Odinga for a development meeting, Kalonzo congratulated ODM for expelling the five MPs, saying the opposition coalition has no time for ‘political prostitutes’.

According to him, the party’s democracy needs to be respected failure to which punishment will be taken as governed by the party’s constitution.

” Hapa kisii kuna mjumbe wa wiper na kwa hivyo hatutaki kutanganga. Nawauliza mkae ngumu. Mtu akichangukiwa na chama cha ODM ama wiper alafu usiku anaenda kinyume, hiyo ni kuhujumu demokrasia ya kenya ambayo ilipiganiwa na Raila Odinga,” Kalonzo said.

It should also be noted that Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday met President William Ruto when he was invited for a state house dinner by the President himself.

