Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has reacted after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua welcomed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday during the ongoing Africa Climate Summit.

The DP was tasked with welcoming guests at the summit and Raila was one of the guests he welcomed to the summit.

Later on, when the program was about to begin, Gachagua in a video walked up to the former Prime Minister and they had a brief conversation coupled with laughter.

Reacting to Gachagua and Raila Odinga’s meeting, Kalonzo said this is a show that Kenya Kwanza Alliance has started respecting the former Premier.

Kalonzo further stated that the Azimio team is delighted with how their chief was greeted by the DP when he arrived at the KICC, and he added that is what the team wishes to happen.

“Everyone will be surprised, as all leaders in Kenya Kwanza are going to respect Raila Odinga,” the former VP stated.

