Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, has issued a statement a day after he was expelled from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

Jalang’o was among five ODM lawmakers who were expelled by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) for gross misconduct and working with President William Ruto, who is the number one enemy of Raila Odinga, who is the Orange party leader.

With the development, the first-term lawmaker could lose his MP seat once the process to deregister him from ODM is complete.

But hours after his fate was sealed, Jalang’o took to his social media handle to express his optimism that God will come to his rescue and that he will bounce back strong.

While quoting the scriptures, the beleaguered former radio presenter, cast his burdens on his creator, hoping to overcome all the challenges he is battling.

“No trial is too heavy to lift! No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man.

“God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation, he will also provide a way of escape, so that you may be able to endure it. CORITHIANS 10:13,” Jalang’o wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST