Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Lawyer Raymond Ndunga is on the spot after he was captured in a viral video assaulting his girlfriend at Tsavo Skywalk along Ngong Road.

In the trending video, the youthful lawyer is seen unleashing hot slaps on his girlfriend as she pleads for mercy.

The video has caused uproar on social media, with many people calling for Raymond’s arrest.

Raymond and his girlfriend pretend to be a perfect couple on social media.

He is fond of praising her and sharing photos having great moments together but as they say, social media is a lie.

See romantic photos that he shares on social media.

Also, see the video of him assaulting her in case you missed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.