Thursday, September 7, 2023 – A lawyer who resigned as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) member in 2011 has advised the five lawmakers who were expelled from the party on Wednesday over gross misconduct and refusing to toe the party line.

The five lawmakers were expelled by ODM‘s National Executive Council chaired by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The five are Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalango (Lang’ata) and Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

Reacting to the expulsion of the five lawmakers, lawyer Joshua Odhiambo claimed that since he resigned from the ODM party in 2011 he has never regretted his decision.

“To my friends who have been expelled, have courage and be at peace with yourself.

“There is life outside ODM and it is a life of freedom, I tell you.

“I voluntarily resigned from the party in 2011 and I have no regrets.

“It was like a prison break,” the lawyer said.



