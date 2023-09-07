Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has suffered a severe blow after Kiambu Members of the County Assembly shot down his Finance Bill.

The Bill was opposed by MCAs who termed it as illegal and not backed by any legal framework.

The MCAs, who walked out on the chambers before the Finance Bill was tabled, said they were not satisfied with the way public money is used, further demanding integrity and transparency.

“The county executive has been collecting revenue from Kiambu county residents but unfortunately it has been one year and there is no development to show on the ground,” Kijabe MCA Stephen Nyutu said.

The MCAs demanded that the Governor explain to residents what he had done with Sh3.6 billion collected in own-source revenue under the previous Finance Act.

According to the MCAs, the monies being collected by the County government now are illegal since there is no law in place passed by the assembly permitting the collection.

“The people who elected us are the same ones who are complaining to us that nothing is happening in terms of development and services,” Limuru East MCA Wambui Macharia said.

Governor Wamatangi, according to Macharia, had submitted a Sh22 billion budget to the Assembly for approval.

The push and pull over the Finance Bill comes at a time when the Governor and the MCAs have been having a frosty relationship.

The MCAs have accused the governor of working in isolation and sidelining them in his development agenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST