Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – A video has emerged of the bizarre moment a drug cartel lord was prepared for burial alongside his many weapons to “protect himself in the afterlife” after he was shot dead alongside his daughter.

The deceased identified as Manuel Julian Sevillano Bustamante, aged 39, was believed to be the leader of ‘Los Fatales’, a criminal gang that operates in the Los Rios region of Ecuador and has links to other drug cartels in South America.

He was shot dead on the afternoon of September 13 while stopping at a car wash with his 20-year-old daughter and a security guard in Mocache.

The drug trafficker’s daughter was also shot and died later after being taken to a hospital. Bustamante reportedly used to regularly go to the same car wash, which helped facilitate the planning of the assassination.

Footage captured by an unnamed attendee shows the coffin adorned with an array of firearms.

Inside the casket, several men placed pistols, shotguns, rifles, and all kinds of other weaponry so that he would be “armed to the teeth in the afterlife and could defend himself”. As a finishing touch, somebody then added a hat to the deceased before closing the casket.