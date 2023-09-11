Monday, September 11, 2023 – Popular Kikuyu gospel artist Dennis Mutara is fighting for his life after his health deteriorated.

Mutara’s woes began after veteran Kikuyu artist Muigai Wa Njoroge introduced him to a traditional cult known as ‘Gwata Ndai’.

Muigai is said to be one of the senior members of the cult.

When Mutara got sick, Muigai allegedly advised him not to visit the hospital for treatment.

He instructed him to make sacrifices to appease the gods.

A series of sacrifices were conducted and since then, his life turned upside down.

It got to a point that he could barely recognize his own children and everyone around him.

He stopped producing music and went back to the village, where he has been struggling to make ends meet as he battles ill health.

Philanthropist Karangu Muraya visited him over the weekend and shared heartbreaking photos showing his current state.

Taking to his Facebook page, Karangu wrote, “This evening I have visited my brother Dennis mutara,and for sure I have confirmed that he is not well and after calling some family members we have agreed to meet at his house tomorrow morning so as we can agree on the way forward….May Jehovah have mercy upon our brother Dennis, speedy recovery and please let’s pray for him”

