Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Residents of Nyayo Estate in Embakasi were treated to a dramatic scene after a woman confronted a female security guard and beat her up.

Although it was initially reported that she assaulted the guard for having an affair with her husband, it is now emerging that the guard had been hired by the woman’s husband who lives in the US to spy on her.

She has been spying on the cheating woman and sending the details to her husband.

She even secretly takes photos of the woman bringing men to her house and sends them to her husband in the US.

In a police statement seen by the Kenyan Daily Post, a report made by one of the estate’s tenants at the Embakasi police Station reported that the lady lives alone after her husband left the country for the USA after they had a misunderstanding.

“The lady is reported to have approached our guard, Miriam Sifuma asking her if she gives her husband information about her by chatting him.

“When the guard refused to tell her, she got hold of her and beat her as residents watched. One tried to stop her, but she continued,” read the statement.

