Thursday September 28, 2023 – Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has castigated Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua for undermining Interior CS Kithure Kindiki over the communication on the deployment of police officers in Haiti.

Venting on his X account, Kaluma wondered why CS Mutua was giving communication that was not under his docket.

The ODM MP also slammed Defence CS Aden Duale for giving updates on how KDF is dealing with bandits in North Rift Valley, saying the role should be done by the police and the Interior Ministry.

“Minister for Foreign Affairs giving communication about the deployment of police officers to another country while Minister for Defence updates on how Kenya Defence Force is doing Police work on bandits in Northern Kenya! The confusion in this Kenya Kwanza Administration stinks,” he said.

Kaluma earlier questioned if the move to deploy police officers in Haiti was approved by Parliament.

“I’m still waiting for someone to tell Kenyans under what law the President derives the power to dispatch national police officers to Haiti or another foreign country, on what mission and how this can happen without the approval of Kenya parliament,” he stated.

CS Mutua while addressing the media on Tuesday said Haiti appealed for help from Kenya and the government agreed.

“It is because of Kenya’s stellar performance that the Government of Haiti requested Kenya to lead a police mission to help stabilize and bring order to their country,” he said.

